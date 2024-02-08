Putin, Xi sum up expansion of Sino-Russian comprehensive partnership — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping summed up the development of comprehensive partnership between the two countries over the recent period in a telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said in a statement.

"Heads of states summed up the development of Sino-Russian comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation over the recent period," according to the statement.

It was stated again during the conversation that friendly ties between Moscow and China "are at an unprecedentedly high level," the statement said.

Moreover, the sides "stressed with satisfaction that bilateral trade turnover surpassed the $200 bln mark one year earlier than the deadline set by the leaders, reaching the record level of $227.7 bln," the press service noted.