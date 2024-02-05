Russia requests UNSC meeting following Ukraine’s attack on Lisichansk — mission

UNIITED NATIONS, February 5. /TASS/. Russia has requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council following Ukraine’s attack on Lisichansk and expects that this meeting will be held on February 6, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Russian has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over Ukraine’s strike on Lisichansk. Bearing in mind the adopted UNSC schedule, we expect that this meeting will be called at 3:00 p.m. New York time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on February 6," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the shelling attack on Lisichansk and stressed the inadmissibility of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

On February 3, Ukrainian troops attacked the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) with HIMARS rockets, which hit a bakery house killing 28 civilians, including one child. Ten people were rescued from under the rubble. LPR Emergencies Minister Alexey Poteleshchenko and two municipal lawmakers - Artyom Trostyansky and Ivan Zhushma - were among those killed.