Kremlin slams Ukrainian strike on Lisichansk as atrocious terror attack

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The strike by Ukrainian armed forces on a bakery in Lisichansk is a monstrous terrorist act, precisely the kind of attack the special military operation aims to stop, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"It cannot be called anything other than a ‘terrorist attack,’ the continued strikes on civilian infrastructure, in this case, on a bakery - is an atrocious terror attack and the number of victims precisely bespeaks the monstrosity of this terrorist attack," the Kremlin official said.

"In order to prevent them [terror attacks by Ukrainian troops] from happening in the future, the special military operation continues," Peskov pointed out.

On February 3, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) with HIMARS rockets striking a bakery. As a result of the shelling attack, 28 civilians were killed including a child. The emergency services completed the search-and-rescue operation managing to pull 10 people from the rubble. LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik declared mourning in the memory of the victims.