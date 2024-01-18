US revamps oil market for own needs, Russia must ensure sector’s impregnability — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The US has been doing its utmost in recent years to revamp the global hydrocarbons market to its own benefit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said, adding that Moscow should ensure the impregnability of its domestic oil and gas sector.

"It is an undisputed fact that the United States has been moving heaven and earth in recent years to tailor the global market of hydrocarbons to suit itself and get a foothold as a major exporter of shale oil and natural gas in its liquefied form," he explained.

"We should work on further improving the efficiency of the entire sector and fortify ties with reliable consumers [of Russian hydrocarbons], and we should do it in a way that ensures the impregnability of our supplies of such [critical hydrocarbon] products to global markets from the effects of American and any other illegal sanctions," Ryabkov added.