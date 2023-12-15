Telecom cutoff in Gaza risk to public safety — ministry

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia is worried over reports about the complete interruption of telecom service in the Gaza Strip as this may lead to more civilian casualties, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"Russia expresses serious concern over reports about the shutdown of communications services in the Gaza Strip. We draw attention to the fact that the actions that led to this situation run counter to the mission of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which is fixed in its charter, aggravate the humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave, deprive civilians of the possibility to use vital technologies, and lead to additional casualties among civilians," the ministry said in a statement addressed to the World Radiocommunication Conference, which is underway in Dubai.

The Russian side reiterated its commitment "to the unfailing implementation of the resolutions of the Union’s conferences on Palestine’s status within the ITU" and called for promoting the development of communications infrastructure in Palestine.