{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Top Russian, Azerbaijani diplomats discuss normalization of Baku-Yerevan relations

The Russian diplomats pointed out that the sides also touched upon "topical issues of bilateral relations"

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, jointly affirmed at a bilateral meeting the need to step up efforts toward normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan.

"During a discussion of regional issues, the need to step up efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, on the basis of the set of trilateral agreements reached in 2020-2022 at the highest level, was affirmed," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the results of the meeting.

The Russian diplomats pointed out that the sides also touched upon "topical issues of bilateral relations." "They discussed further joint steps to implement the provisions of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan of February 22, 2022," the ministry added.

"The sides exchanged views on a number of other international and regional issues of mutual interest, including the problems of cooperation within the Caspian Five," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.

The Lavrov-Bayramov tete-a-tete was held on the sidelines of a meeting of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the Caspian States in Moscow.

Tags
Foreign policyArmeniaAzerbaijan
G20 Summit
No decision made yet on form of Russia’s participation in G20 summit in Brazil — Kremlin
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said earlier that Brasilia intended to invite Putin to the 2024 summit
Read more
Finland to start producing artillery ammunition for Ukraine — top defense official
"The intention is to support Ukraine even more than we do now," Antti Hakkanen added
Read more
Death toll from crash of US Osprey convertible up to six
It was the worst Osprey crash in terms of casualties since this type of aircraft entered into full-scale service
Read more
Russian grain is on the way to six African countries now — Putin
The Russian president expressed hopes during the ceremony that the world will see better times sooner or later, from the standpoint of politics and the sanitary-epidemiological situation
Read more
Ukraine’s military hits Lugansk oil terminal in night attack
According to the report, approaches to the oil terminal have been sealed off
Read more
France to supply Armenia with 50 Bastion armored vehicles — media
Earlier, the Armenian authorities said that they intended to diversify their arms purchases, as Yerevan claimed that it had not received the weapons it had already paid for from Russia
Read more
New Maidan or military coup within realm of possibility, former Ukrainian lawmaker says
According to Oleg Tsaryov, the situation is now being publicly discussed in Ukraine’s political circles
Read more
US invites Zelensky to speak at senators’ classified briefing via video
"I ask that all senators - all senators - attend this important briefing," US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said
Read more
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian troops, equipment in 107 areas over past day
Russian forces eliminated roughly 100 Ukrainian troops and four armored vehicles in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Turkey may leave NATO in five to six months, politician says
Ethem Sancak referred to recent polls showing that at least 80% of the Turkish population believe that "the United States is a country running the most hostile and destructive policy" toward the republic
Read more
Top diplomats of Caspian littoral states to meet in Moscow
The sides are set to discuss regional issues of mutual interest with a focus on the priorities for the development of the Caspian cooperation
Read more
Ukraine loses some 100 troops in south Donetsk area
Oleg Chekhov also said that attack and army aircraft inflicted damage by firepower on the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 102nd territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region
Read more
Iranian President Raisi and delegation to visit Moscow on December 7, news agency reports
The parties are expected to discuss economic cooperation, as well as a number of regional and international problems
Read more
US condemns only those coups in which it plays no role, Russian ambassador to Cuba says
Viktor Koronelli also pointed out that "Washington turns a blind eye to armed attacks against law enforcement officers and other acts of violence"
Read more
Ukraine can only lose from Euro-integration plan as Kiev useless to EU — opposition leader
Viktor Medvedchuk drew special attention to the ongoing transport blockade against Kiev
Read more
Russia-Kazakhstan foreign policy coordination reaches new heights — envoy
It is reported that the Treaty on Good-Neighborly Relations and Alliance in the 21st Century remains one of the fundamental elements of the interstate cooperation legal framework
Read more
Ukraine’s military bolsters battlegroup near Gorlovka with foreign mercenaries, says DPR
The enemy is preparing an attempt to attack Russian troop positions in that area, Yan Gagin reported
Read more
Russia’s rivals tried to ruin its nuclear industry, Rosatom saved it — Kremlin official
According to Sergey Kiriyenko, back in 2007 Putin set the task of not just staying at the global nuclear market, but to become the global leader in this domain
Read more
Sanctions against Russia would have led Georgia to economic collapse — parliament
"I’m not even talking about the risks of military confrontation and escalation," Shalva Papuashvili said
Read more
Russian finance ministry hopes exchange of frozen assets to start working by year-end
"It’s no secret that Western investors, same as any investors, are interested in returning funds and they are ready to take steps to get their funds one way or the other," Ivan Chebeskov noted
Read more
South Korean military refutes reports of Seoul’s unprecedented ammo supplies to Ukraine
Earlier, the article noted that "South Korea had massive quantities of the US-provided munitions, but its laws prohibited sending weapons to war zones"
Read more
Israeli intelligence possesses data on whereabouts of remaining hostages — army spokesman
Jonathan Conricus pointed out that the release of the hostages is a top priority for Israeli intelligence, including IDF Military Intelligence
Read more
Regional 3+3 platform looking ever more promising for Caucasus — Foreign Minister Lavrov
The six-party platform for regional cooperation in the South Caucasus was initiated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in late 2020
Read more
UN General Assembly passes Russia’s resolution on non-deployment of weapons in space
The resolution, titled "No first placement of weapons in outer space" was supported by 127countries, while 50 voted against and 6 abstained
Read more
Defense firm delivers Pantsyr air defense systems to Russian troops ahead of schedule
The Russian Army operates the Pantsyr-S1 modification with a multi-channel system of locking on and tracking targets
Read more
Israeli military storms West Bank city of Jenin — TV
According to reports, among the targets of the Israeli assault units are the Jenin’s governmental hospital and a local refugee camp
Read more
Israel Defense Forces delivers more airstrikes on Jabaliya in north of Gaza Strip
Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip
Read more
Putin plays extraordinary role in world — Kremlin spokesman about Time nomination
Dmitry Peskov added that the nomination did not matter much to the Russian president himself
Read more
Russia praises Algeria's balanced foreign policy course — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that in 2024-2025 Algeria will get a seat as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council
Read more
Russia regrets suspension of political, cultural ties with Sweden — Putin
The president also noted that it is up to each state to determine how to ensure its own security
Read more
Upgraded Pantsyr air defense system features higher striking efficiency — developer
High Precisions Systems reported earlier that the company’s specialists had raised the Pantsyr’s efficiency against Storm Shadow cruise missiles
Read more
Return of beneficial cooperation with South Korea depends on Seoul, Russia ready — Putin
The Russian leader noted with regret that the relations between Russia and South Korea are currently not in the best shape
Read more
Putin to make dreams of three children come true as part of Christmas Wish Tree project
One of the volunteers who helped Putin take cards off the Christmas tree noted that "many wishes" would come true
Read more
UK ships Martlet missiles to Ukraine to combat drones — The Times
The British authorities has not made an official announcement about the shipment of Martlet missiles, but they were first mentioned as being used in Ukraine back in 2022
Read more
Putin hopes Russian-British relations will improve
The Russian president recalled that the other day marked the 80th anniversary of the Tehran Conference, which laid the groundwork of the modern system of international relations
Read more
Israeli military base allegedly storing nuclear weapons was struck by rocket in Oct — NYT
"A rocket most likely fired by Hamas militants during their Oct. 7 attack on Israel struck an Israeli military base where, experts say, many of the country’s nuclear-capable missiles are based," the US daily said
Read more
Russian services PMI index down to 52.2 points in November
According to S&P Global analytical agency, new export orders rose at a marked pace
Read more
China expanding pipe system, Russian gas demand to rise — Chinese expert
Song Kui also mentioned the recent dynamic development of the Sino-Russian trade and economic relations
Read more
PhosAgro to scale up production by 1.4 mln metric tons in 2026 — company
Phosphoric acid production gained 5.3% to 3,063 mln metric tons within 11 months of this year
Read more
Total of 401 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza Strip — IDF
According to the media, 75 servicemen died during the ground offensive
Read more
Russian forces cut off Ukrainian military’s last supply route near Artyomovsk
Alexey Selivanov noted that Ukrainian soldiers were using the Volga radio frequency to declare they were ready to lay down arms
Read more
Slovaks cannot be made to hate Russia — deputy parliamentary speaker
Lubos Blaha also said that the visit to Roudnice was his first foreign trip after being elected as Deputy Speaker of the National Council
Read more
Foreign ministry spokeswoman opts for Masha as name for Moscow Zoo’s baby panda
Online voting on the name for the baby panda has kicked off in Moscow
Read more
Russian air defenses destroy 22 Ukrainian UAVs, intercept 13 more over Azov Sea, Crimea
"An attempt of the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with the use of UAVs in the afternoon against facilities on the Russian territory was thwarted," according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Russian forces wipe out depot of Ukrainian territorial defense in Kupyansk area
The adversary’s losses amounted to 95 troops, an armored fighting vehicle, two cars and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky said
Read more
Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition worth 142 mln euros in 2025
According to the statement, the order "encompasses tens of thousands of complete 155mm artillery shells"
Read more
Lavrov sheds light on West's plan to set up military bases in Black Sea, Sea of Azov
"If you look at the map, you will understand that this is unacceptable for Russia under any circumstances," the foreign minister pointed out
Read more
Tehran, Havana sign seven key documents on bilateral cooperation — Iranian government
It is specified that the memorandums and documents signed by Iran and Cuba address the fields of science, technology, healthcare, agriculture, energy, mining, communications and medicine
Read more
Press review: Moscow game for Kiev talks at Western venue and Minsk seeks more China trade
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 5th
Read more
German business wants restoration of economic ties with Russia — envoy
Sergey Nechayev also noted Russia "still has many friends in Germany"
Read more
Israel ready to flood Hamas underground tunnels where hostages may be held — Hersh
The American journalist also said that the Israeli army continues to bombard the gas into ruins
Read more
Israel strikes Hezbollah weapons depot in Lebanon after shelling attack
Apart from that, according to the IDF, Israeli artillery shelled several targets in Lebanese territory
Read more
How many Western-made tanks have been delivered to the Ukrainian army?
Read more
Putin to visit UAE, Saudi Arabia on December 6 — Kremlin
"All of this will happen practically over 24 hours," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Over 70 flights delayed, canceled at Moscow airports
As of 02:18 a.m. Moscow time, 34 flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo airport, 17 flights were delayed and three canceled in Domodedovo, 13 flights were delayed in Vnukovo and six flights were delayed in Zhukovsky
Read more
Russia, Turkey having many interesting joint projects — Putin
The Russian leader cited energy cooperation between the two countries as an example of projects already underway
Read more
US wants to create military base on territory contested by Venezuela, Guyana — minister
"We denounce that the government of the United States of America intends to militarize the situation," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said
Read more
Yemeni rebels attack British ship in Bab el-Mandeb Strait – TV
According to the sources, US and Israeli warships repelled the attack
Read more
Russia ready to cooperate on human rights with all interested partners — Putin
"Russia withdrew from a number of international human rights organizations, but that does not mean that we reject the principles, cemented in the Human Rights declaration," he said
Read more
Moldovan politician summoned for questioning over statement on special op volunteer unit
Moldovan law prohibits the activity of mercenaries
Read more
NATO chief says it should be ready for bad news from Ukraine
It is crucial to boost ammunition production, Jens Stoltenberg said
Read more
Soros family makes deal with Kiev to use Ukrainian land as toxic waste dump — journalist
"This agreement authorizes the disposal of chemical waste from companies linked with financier George Soros in the black soil of Ukraine," he said
Read more
Hamas’ armed wing claims to have destroyed 28 Israeli combat vehicles in past day
It is reported that Qassam fighters have also shelled military gatherings with heavy artillery shells and directed intensive missile attacks towards various targets inside the Zionist entity
Read more
Russia’s Central Military Command receives 15 upgraded T-90M main battle tanks
he tank has received a fundamentally new turret differing from the serial-produced combat module and a more powerful 1,130 hp engine
Read more
US sees record-high mass killing statistics in 2023 — daily
"The rise in mass shootings is driven by many factors, but increasingly easy access to firearms is the primary cause," the article reads
Read more
Russia faced Russophobia long before special op — Putin
"We know what Russophobia is, we faced it long ago. First and foremost, this is everything that happened before the entire world’s eye in the Baltic states long before the special military operation," Russian President said
Read more
Top Iranian diplomat on his way to Moscow to meet with Caspian states’ counterparts
His program includes "a bilateral meeting with the Russian foreign minister"
Read more
Euro rises above 99 rubles on Moscow Exchange for first time since November 7
In the meantime, the dollar moved up by 0.58% to 91.46 rubles
Read more
Brazil to invite Putin to G20 summit in September 2024 — president
The G20 summit is expected to be held next fall in Brazil, which assumed the chairmanship over the group on December 1
Read more
Finnish, UK naval forces hold drills in Baltic Sea on undersea infrastructure protection
According to the statement, "The aim of the exercise is to develop the capability for the surveillance and protection of undersea infrastructure and to repel undersea military threats"
Read more
Putin hopes for resuscitation of Russia-Greece relations
The Russian leader said that "цe still hope that the traditional ties of spiritual closeness, mutual sympathy and respect of the Russian and Greek peoples will eventually help revive mutually beneficial partnership between our countries as well as normal business relations"
Read more
Niger annuls military partnership with EU
About 120 mission officers are permanently present in the country
Read more
Press review: Gaza carnage sinks Israeli narrative and US, EU tell China to end Russia aid
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 4th
Read more
Russia picks MiG-31 fighter as a carrier for cutting-edge hypersonic weapon
TASS highlights the history of creation and the unique potential integrated into the Russian fighter-interceptor, and also the capabilities of the Kh-47M2 invincible missile
Read more
Hamas leaders could flee Gaza to Egypt through underground tunnels, IDF says
It is noted that there exists an extensive network of tunnels between Rafah in Gaza and the Egyptian side
Read more
Bulgarian president vetoes agreement with Ukraine on supply of armored personnel carriers
"The life and health of Bulgarian citizens should be the top priority," Rumen Radev pointed out
Read more
Turkey warns Israel against persecuting Hamas officials on its territory
It is reported that various special services have already tried to carry out such activities in Turkey, which is inadmissible
Read more
US presidential contender calls to decide about participating in pointless wars
Vivek Ramaswamy warned against sending military assistance to Israel, calling on the US administration to confine itself to diplomatic support
Read more
Putin to visit UAE, Saudi Arabia later this week — Kremlin aide
The Russian leader’s previous visits to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia took place in October 2019, before the COVID-19 lockdowns
Read more
Hamas military wing claims several IDF servicemen killed in northern Gaza
The Palestinian group also reported rocket strikes at cities of Sderot and Netivot in southern Israel
Read more
Israel reoccupies Gaza Strip, Palestinian Prime Minister says
According to Mohammad Shtayyeh, the area of the enclave used to be about 555 square kilometers, but today it is little more than 364 square kilometers
Read more
Radicals in Gaza’s south to meet worse fate than in the north, Israel’s Gallant vows
According to The Times of Israel, IDF forces are closing the circle around the Shejaiya neighborhood in the southern part of Gaza
Read more
Israel seeking to eliminate Palestinian groups besides Hamas — army spokesperson
"It’s not only Hamas, we intend for there to be no existent military structure capable of threatening Israelis," Jonathan Conricus said
Read more
Crimean Shipyard floats out advanced missile corvette for Russian Navy
The Askold will be the second Project 22800 corvette built at the Kerch Shipyard
Read more
Russia, Ukraine engaged in private military-to-military peace talks — Hersh
Hersh said, citing a US official, that Zaluzhny had US backing in holding the talks
Read more
West effectively prepared Ukrainian counteroffensive plan — The Washington Post
According to the Washington Post, "Ukrainian, U.S. and British military officers held eight major tabletop war games to build a campaign plan"
Read more
Biden’s budget chief tells Congress US will run out of funds for Kiev by year-end
According to Head of the US Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young, "there is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment"
Read more
Nearly 350 Palestinians killed in Gaza in two days — TV
It is also reported that conditions "do not exist" to deliver aid amid Israeli ground operations focused on southern Gaza
Read more
Expending funds "in Ukrainian money pit" increasingly difficult for Europeans — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that Russia's economy adjusted to the conditions of the special military operation to ensure the required level for continuation
Read more
Russia to issue free visas to participants of World Youth Festival
Free visas will also be provided to mass media representatives
Read more
Russia delivers over 288 tons of aid to Gaza Strip since start of humanitarian mission
"Since the start of the humanitarian mission 12 flights of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered to the city of El-Arish over 288 metric tons of food, medicine, clothes, footwear and other necessities," the ministry’s spokesman Roman Okhotenko said
Read more
Germany suffers most from 'frozen' relations with Russia — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that Russia and Germany had been developing "pragmatic, business-like cooperation" for more than half a century
Read more
Former Heineken breweries in Russia announce top-to-bottom rebranding, including beer logo
"The new brand has been approved by the current owner of the company, Arnest Group of Companies," the statement says
Read more
Russian army corps deputy commander killed in special military operation in Ukraine
Alexander Gusev conveyed his condolences to Zavadsky’s relatives, adding that the officer had been faithful to his duty and his profession as a defender of the Fatherland to the end
Read more
Special flight with 120 evacuated Russians from Gaza Strip lands in Moscow
All of them were evacuated on Sunday via the Rafah crossing on the border between Gaza and Egypt
Read more
Putin thanks Russian volunteers for helping special op fighters, their families
The title went to Natalya Amineva and her family
Read more
Washington seeking to turn entire planet into its 'backyard' — Russian ambassador to Cuba
According to Viktor Koronelli, illegal unilateral sanctions are given the status of a tool to force sovereign countries to do Washington’s bidding
Read more
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Read more
Russia-Kuwait relations developing positively — Putin
He noted that given Kuwait's membership in OPEC, Russia will continue to coordinate positions on energy policy with the country
Read more
Russia to set up low-orbit satellite constellation for internet access by 2030
The first stage to upgrade the Russian telecommunications and relay satellite constellation in geostationary orbit is anticipated to be launched by 2030
Read more
Putin on TIME’s shortlist for 2023 Person of the Year
Time has been choosing the Person of the Year annually since 1927
Read more