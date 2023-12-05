Top Russian, Azerbaijani diplomats discuss normalization of Baku-Yerevan relations

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, jointly affirmed at a bilateral meeting the need to step up efforts toward normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan.

"During a discussion of regional issues, the need to step up efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, on the basis of the set of trilateral agreements reached in 2020-2022 at the highest level, was affirmed," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the results of the meeting.

The Russian diplomats pointed out that the sides also touched upon "topical issues of bilateral relations." "They discussed further joint steps to implement the provisions of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan of February 22, 2022," the ministry added.

"The sides exchanged views on a number of other international and regional issues of mutual interest, including the problems of cooperation within the Caspian Five," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.

The Lavrov-Bayramov tete-a-tete was held on the sidelines of a meeting of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the Caspian States in Moscow.