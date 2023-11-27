Lavrov urges new membership of UN Security Council for developing countries only

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Only developing countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America that are quite powerful in their regions can join the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as new members, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings international forum.

"It’s clear that new UNSC members can come from developing countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America only and they should be powerful both in their regions and at such global organizations as the Non-Aligned Movement or the Group of 77.

The ninth Primakov Readings international forum is taking place in Moscow on November 27-28. The theme of this year's forum is "Horizons of Post-Globalization."