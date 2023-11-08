Russia to be represented 'at appropriate level' at APEC summit in San Francisco — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia will be represented at the appropriate level at the upcoming Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting, which is slated to be held in San Francisco on November 12-18, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Russia will be represented at the appropriate level [at the APEC Leaders’ Meeting]," he assured reporters.

At last year’s summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Moscow was represented by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, while in the two previous years Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the APEC summits via video link, as the events were held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Putin last led the Russian delegation in person at the 2017 APEC summit, which brought Asia-Pacific leaders together in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Russia has played host to an APEC summit on one occasion. Then-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton headed the US delegation to the APEC Summit 2012 in Vladivostok.