Kim Jong Un can count on Putin to keep his word on agreements — Lavrov

PYONGYANG, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed he is ready to implement previously signed agreements with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at a meeting with Kim.

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin asked me to convey his best wishes and to reaffirm our readiness to fulfill everything that had been agreed upon. Corresponding work has already begun," Lavrov said.

He went on to say that the tenth session of an intergovernmental commission on cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology is scheduled to take place in Pyongyang in November.

"As part of preparations, Russian and North Korean co-chairs held a special meeting in Moscow in late September to outline practical steps for progressing towards goals set by you and Russian President Putin," the top Russian diplomat continued.

Lavrov added that he had held "detailed, concrete negotiations on all aspects of bilateral cooperation" with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui. Along with mutual agreements, the two diplomats also addressed issues on the regional and global agenda.

"It will be a pleasure to brief you about our results," he said.