Hungary-Russian relations lose much due to Moscow’s special op but still can be saved — PM

BEIJING, October 17. /TASS/. Hungary’s relations with Russia have suffered a lot from sanctions and Moscow’s special military operation but Budapest is trying "to save everything it can," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

"Unfortunately, our relations have suffered a lot from the special military operation and sanctions. It has deeply affected the fabric of what we built together," Orban noted, addressing Putin.

"We are doing what Hungary can do at this point, that is, we are trying to save everything we can in terms of our bilateral ties," Orban said.

The Hungarian prime minister stressed that the country was interested in maintaining cooperation with Russia, including in the economic area. Orban thanked Putin, noting that the Russian Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation remained "a wonderful partner" for Hungary and the Gazprom gas giant was compliant with the existing agreements. "This is how we managed to save much of what we had achieved earlier," he added.

According to Orban, no one likes to see their achievements go up in smoke for such reasons. "We hope that we will be able to continue," he noted.