List of new BRICS candidates to be greenlighted at Kazan summit — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The next group of countries who could potentially become BRICS partners will be approved at the upcoming summit of the integration to be held next year in Kazan, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large and Russia’s sous-sherpa, or under-sherpa, in charge of preparing for BRICS meetings Pavel Knyazev told TASS.

"Preparations [for the BRICS summit in Kazan] have started, of course. The summit, which will be the capstone of Russia’s chairmanship, will include around 200 events at various levels, both ministerial, and public forums, as well as working groups. I would not make any predictions now. The leaders were tasked at the forum in Johannesburg with developing the criteria for new partners and approving the list of candidates based on this criteria, for further approval at the summit in Kazan," he said when asked whether he had any predictions for which countries may join BRICS during the next extension.

"We are currently facing the task of ensuring the accession of those six countries that have been invited to join BRICS starting January 1, as seamlessly as possible," the diplomat added. "It would probably be premature to talk about details of the next wave now," he noted.

Six new members joined BRICS following its summit in South Africa in August. Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia. They will become official members in 2024.