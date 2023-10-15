No one in their right mind should leave open the possibility of nuclear war – Putin

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. No one in their right mind should leave open the possibility of a war between nuclear powers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Rossiya 1 television.

He was responding to a request from the host of the television program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin." to comment on a recent recommendation by a US Congress panel for the US to prepare for possible simultaneous wars with Russia and China that could include the engagement of nuclear weapons. The president said a war between nuclear powers would be very much unlike the Russian special military operation or the conflict in the Middle East, so no one should even think about it.

"I don't think this thought should or can occur to people in their right mind. But if it does, it only makes us wary," he said.