Russia delivers eight multiple-launch strikes at Ukrainian military sites over week

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered eight multiple-launch strikes by Iskander-M tactical missile systems and unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukrainian military sites over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"In the period of October 7-13, the Russian Armed Forces delivered eight multiple-launch strikes by Iskander-M tactical missile systems and unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

The strikes targeted Ukrainian missile/artillery armament and military equipment depots, workshops of enterprises producing and storing armaments and military hardware, and also the deployment sites of Ukrainian troops, nationalists and foreign mercenaries, the ministry specified.

"The strikes destroyed the following targets: a warehouse storing US-made Willard boats, a field artillery depot of the Ukrainian army’s Joint Battlegroup Kherson, a military hardware depot at the Danube Ship Service ship repair plant in the town of Ilyichevsk in the Odessa Region and also a fuel and lubricants base at the Uman airfield in the Cherkassy Region," the ministry said.

Ukraine’s army loses over 830 troops in Kupyansk area over week

Russian forces gained advantageous positions in the Kupyansk area, killing and wounding more than 830 Ukrainian troops and destroying three enemy tanks over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup supported by aircraft and artillery fire gained more advantageous frontiers and positions in their active operations throughout the week. They repelled 46 enemy attacks in areas near the settlements of Ivanovka and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. In addition, they inflicted damage by firepower on the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 25th air assault brigade, 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region and Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses in the Kupyansk direction over the week amounted to more than 830 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles and 17 field artillery guns, the ministry said.

Russian forces wipe out two missile/artillery depots in Kharkov Region over week

Russian forces destroyed two missile/artillery depots of foreign mercenaries and the Ukrainian army’s 1st special operations brigade in the Kharkov Region over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In the area of the town of Volchansk and the settlement of Ogurtsovo in the Kharkov Region, two missile/artillery armament depots of foreign mercenaries and the Ukrainian army’s 1st special operations brigade were obliterated," the ministry said.

Russian forces repulse 22 Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area over past week

Russian forces repulsed 22 Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating over 895 enemy troops in the past week, the ministry reported.

"Twenty-two attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army were repulsed by the skilled operations of units from the battlegroup Center, air strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Krasny Liman area over the past week amounted to over 895 personnel, four tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, 19 artillery guns and a Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system, the ministry specified.

Over the past week, the Ukrainian army continued attempts to regain positions in the area of the settlement of Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, it said.

Kiev loses over 1,580 troops in Donetsk area over week

Russian forces repelled 17 Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding more than 1,580 enemy troops over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup in interaction with aircraft and artillery repelled 17 attacks by Ukrainian troops in areas near the settlements of Orekhovo-Vasilyevka and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost over 1,580 personnel killed and wounded, four tanks, 30 armored combat vehicles, 22 motor vehicles, 14 field artillery guns and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in that direction over the past week," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian subversive groups in Donetsk area over week

Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian subversive groups and five enemy ammunition depots in the Donetsk area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Two Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance groups and five field ammunition depots of Ukrainian army units were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces improve forward edge positions in south Donetsk area over week

Russian forces improved their forward edge positions in the south Donetsk area, killing and wounding more than 1,285 Ukrainian troops over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, Russian units improved their forward edge positions and repulsed eight enemy attacks in their well-coordinated operations over the past week. They also neutralized three Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance groups. Over this period, the enemy’s losses totaled over 1,285 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, 10 armored combat vehicles, 22 motor vehicles, 14 field artillery guns and a Grad multiple rocket launcher," the ministry said.

Russian forces eliminate over 385 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over week

Russian forces eliminated over 385 Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses in that direction amounted to over 385 personnel, three tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and 14 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Russian forces supported by aircraft and artillery repulsed four attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized and 71st jaeger brigades in their active operations near the settlements of Verbovoye and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region over the past week, the ministry specified.

Russian forces destroy 325 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over week

Russian forces destroyed roughly 325 Ukrainian troops, three ammunition depots and two enemy subversive groups in the Kherson area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In the Kherson direction, the enemy continued unsuccessful attempts to seize bridgeheads on islands and on the left bank of the Dnieper River. As many as 325 Ukrainian troops, nine field artillery guns, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and 53 motor vehicles were destroyed over the week as a result of damage inflicted on the enemy by firepower," the ministry said.

Russian forces also eliminated three Ukrainian ammunition depots and two subversive and reconnaissance groups on the Alyoshkinsky and Pereyaslavsky islands, the ministry added.

Russian aircraft down Ukrainian Su-25 attack plane in Zaporozhye area over week

Russian combat aircraft shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack plane in the Zaporozhye area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 attack plane near the settlement of Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian S-300 air defense system, Tochka-U launcher over week

Russian combat aircraft, missile troops and artillery destroyed a Ukrainian Su-25 attack plane, an S-300 air defense system, a Tochka-U missile launcher and two ST-68U radar stations over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces destroyed the following targets over the reporting period: a Su-25 attack plane at the Dolgintsevo airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, a Tochka-U missile launcher near the settlement of Peresechnoye in the Kharkov Region, an S-300 air defense system near the city of Nikolayev, and also two ST-68U aerial target detection and tracking radar stations near the settlement of Malovarvarovka in the Nikolayev Region," the ministry said.

Russian forces also destroyed air-launched ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army in the Cherkassy and Chernigov Regions and aviation fuel warehouses at the Ozyornoye airfield near the city of Zhitomir and the Mirgorod airfield in the Poltava Region, the ministry specified.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian seaborne drone in Black Sea waters over week

The Black Sea Fleet’s naval aircraft destroyed a Ukrainian seaborne drone in the Black Sea over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s naval aircraft destroyed a Ukrainian uncrewed boat in the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 19 HIMARS, Olkha, Uragan rockets over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted 19 HIMARS, Olkha and Uragan rockets, seven JDAM smart bombs, 12 HARM and two Neptune missiles over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Throughout the week, air defense capabilities intercepted 19 rockets of the HIMARS, Olkha and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, seven JDAM guided air bombs, 12 HARM anti-radiation and two Neptune anti-ship missiles. In addition, they destroyed 218 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 488 Ukrainian warplanes, 250 helicopters, 7,790 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 surface-to-air missile systems, 12,546 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,163 multiple rocket launchers, 6,753 field artillery guns and mortars and 14,143 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.