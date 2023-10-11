US fails to monopolize Middle East settlement — Russian ambassador to Israel

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. US attempts to monopolize the Middle East settlement process have proved to be counterproductive and failed, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said at the Valdai Discussion Club.

"History, unfortunately, shows once again that the attempts to monopolize the Middle East settlement process, the attempts of a well-known country - the United States - are futile, counterproductive, and now we see that they have also failed," the diplomat said, commenting on the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged an attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has declared a state of war readiness and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians and has launched attacks against Gaza and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also taken place in the West Bank. According to the latest official data, up to 1,000 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 5,000 have suffered wounds. In Israel, more than 1,200 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been wounded.