MELITOPOL, October 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military made five futile attempts to attack near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye area, losing over 35 troops in the past day, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, told TASS on Monday.

Presently, the Ukrainian military is active in two sectors near Rabotino in the direction of the settlements of Verbovoye and Kopani, he specified.

"In the first [sector], two attacks by assault groups were repelled and in the second area three attacks were repulsed. Moreover, the Ukrainian military is increasingly active in the Rabotino-Kopani area," Rogov said, adding that Kiev had lost over 35 troops in the past day.

The Ukrainian military has been making futile attempts to advance since June 4. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on October 5 that Kiev had lost over 90,000 troops and more than 550 tanks over four months. Russia has reputedly said that Kiev’s much-trumpeted offensive has failed to yield any tangible results.