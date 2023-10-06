Austrian Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador

VIENNA, October 6. /TASS/. The Austrian Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian Ambassador to Vienna Dmitry Lyubinsky over "a missile attack" in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the ministry’s statement, the envoy was summoned over a missile attack on the Groza village in the Kharkov region, where, according to the local authorities, 52 people were killed.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier, commenting on the incident, that Russian forces did not target civilian facilities.