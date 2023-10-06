Final report on investigation into Prigozhin's plane crash not yet submitted — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The final report on the investigation into the crash of the plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), has not yet been submitted, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether the report of the head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin on the investigation into the crash of Prigozhin's plane, mentioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his speech at the the Valdai Discussion Club, was final, the Kremlin spokesman said: "It was not a final report. The president said that this report is still to come, the final version of it."

"[This was a preliminary report] without established facts," Peskov reiterated.

On October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed some details about the plane crash at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club. The head of state said that he had recently received a report on the matter from the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin. Putin emphasized that fragments of hand grenades were found in the bodies of the dead and that there was no external impact on the plane. According to him, this is an established fact, the result of an expert opinion. The president stated that there was no examination on the presence of alcohol and drugs in the bodies of the dead, noting that it would be worthwhile to conduct it.

An Embraer business jet flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed on August 23 in Russia’s Tver Region. Ten people were on board, all of them died. A criminal case has been opened into the crash for violating the safety rules of air transportation. On August 27, the Investigative Committee completed the molecular genetic examination. The press service of the Investigative Committee told TASS that the identities of all the dead have been established, they correspond to the declared list, which included Prigozhin.