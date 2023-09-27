Sergey Lavrov, Jeyhun Bayramov discuss situation around Karabakh — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, including provision of humanitarian assistance to the Armenian population, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"[The sides] discussed the situation in Karabakh, including provision of humanitarian assistance, ensuring rights and safety of the local Armenian population," the ministry said.

The Ministry underscored that the sides reviewed the ways to implement the complex of 2020-2022 trilateral agreements regarding the "development of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, unblocking of transport communication."

"[The sides] also touched upon a number of bilateral and regional agenda stories. [The sides] agreed to further contacts at various levels," the Ministry added.

Another escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh occurred on September 19. Baku announced "local counter-terrorism measures" and demanded that Armenian servicemen withdraw from the region. Yerevan claimed that there are no Armenian Armed Forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and called the ongoing events a "wide-scale aggression." Russia called on the sides of the conflict to stop the bloodshed and to return to diplomatic settlement. On September 20, the sides agreed to stop the hostilities; the next day, representatives of Baku and the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh met in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh "to discuss reintegration issues."