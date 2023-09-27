Putin expresses condolences to Iraqi government over fire in town of Al-Hamdaniya

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani over the fire in the town of Al-Hamdaniya that caused numerous casualties.

A fire broke out in a wedding hall in Al-Hamdaniyah during a wedding late on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by about 1,000 guests, according to the local police. The Iraqi Interior Ministry said at least 93 of them were killed and more than 100 injured.

"Please accept my sincere condolences in connection with the fire in the town of Al-Hamdaniya, which caused numerous human fatalities. It is especially sad that this tragedy occurred in the middle of a wedding celebration," Putin said in a telegram published on the Kremlin website.

The Russian leader asked to convey words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured.