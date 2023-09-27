Russia to press for US compliance with its duties of APEC summit’s host

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia will press the United States to fully comply with its obligations within the framework of Washington's presidency of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

Moscow has seen the US decision not to invite Russia to the APEC summit to be held in San Francisco.

"We will continue to press the United States for the thorough fulfillment of its obligations within the framework of APEC presidency," she pointed out. "We will work closely with other partners who share our position. We will encourage our counterparts to actively protest against the harmful US policy."

As Zakharova noted, Washington's decision to refuse to invite Moscow fitted in well with the general US behavior of defaulting on international obligations.

"We are certain about the fundamental importance of preserving APEC as a constructive platform for an inclusive dialog, which cannot be usurped by anyone for narrowly selfish purposes," she added.