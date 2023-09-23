Lavrov supports Iraq’s efforts to stabilize domestic situation — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed support for the Iraqi authorities’ efforts to stabilize the domestic situation at a meeting with the country’s top diplomat Fuad Hussein on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly session, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties thoroughly exchanged views on a wide range of international and Middle Eastern issues, focusing on the situation in Iraq and around it," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, Russia expressed support for the Iraqi government’s efforts to stabilize the domestic situation, solve social, economic and security problems, and fight terrorism.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that the parties had also touched upon "a number of practical issues related to the development of traditional friendly relations and the further strengthening of Russia-Iraq cooperation in various fields.".