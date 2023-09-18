Chinese-Russian cooperation not aimed against anyone — top Chinese diplomat

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Beijing and Moscow are pursuing an independent foreign policy and their cooperation is not aimed against other countries, visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the beginning of talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

"China and Russia are conducting an independent foreign policy. Our cooperation is not aimed against anyone and it is not impacted by other countries," he said.

According to the Chinese diplomat, relations between the two countries are characterized by "eternal friendship," "comprehensive strategic coordination" and "mutually beneficial cooperation." Ties between Russia and China "are beneficial for the two countries’ peoples," he noted.

Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Russia from September 18 to 21. He will take part in the 18th round of Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic security.