Border town in Kursk Region shelled twice by Ukraine Monday morning — governor

KURSK, September 18./TASS/. The border town of Tyotkino in Russia’s Kursk Region was shelled twice by Ukraine this morning, leaving some of its residents without gas, water and electricity, Governor Roman Starovoit reported.

"The Tyotkino settlement was shelled twice from the side of Ukraine this morning. Overall, 21 hits were reported. As a result, communications were damaged, with some streets of the settlement having been left without power, water and gas," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Also, roofs, facades and fences of 11 residential buildings were damaged. Regional authorities will help the owners repair the damage.