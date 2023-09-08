G7 presses India for reflecting its approaches to Ukraine in G20 documents — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The G7 countries are putting pressure on India in attempts to have their unilateral approaches to the situation in Ukraine reflected in the final documents of the G20 summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release ahead of the upcoming participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the G20 summit.

"The G7 countries (primarily the US, Britain, Germany and France) are putting pressure on India, trying to have their unilateral approaches to the situation around Ukraine reflected in the final documents of the G20 events," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Against this background, the Indian side is trying to adhere to a neutral course, based on the strictly economic mandate of the G20. India rejected the West's demands for inviting Ukraine to the meetings on this platform, thus preventing the United States and its allies from reducing to nothing with their opportunistic considerations the tangible practical achievements of New Delhi's one-year presidency," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

It pointed out that the G20 "is negatively influenced by geopolitical rifts and splits in the international community and unilateral approaches of the Western states aimed at pushing through their confrontational initiatives."

"A keen dialogue on sectoral matters often gives way to politicized discussions and unproductive squabbles. Since 2022, the Western countries have been pursuing a systematic course towards including the Ukrainian theme in the G20 agenda, including specialized tracks of the forum's activities for persistently pushing through their geopolitical vision, thus damaging the constructive solution of crucial problems," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.