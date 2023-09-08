Number of pro-Western media targeting to discredit Russia growing in Armenia — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The number of pro-Western media outlets aiming to discredit Russia has been growing in Armenia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We are worried over the growing number of pro-Western media outlets in Armenia that tend to discredit our country and our relationship. We have registered negative reports, often confrontational, that call in question Russia’s constructive role in the region," she said in a video address to a Russian-Armenian media forum in Yerevan posted on the Telegram channel of the Russian Foreign Ministry. "Unfortunately, there are certain Armenian media outlets that go beyond mere criticism, but openly besmirch our common mechanisms for interstate cooperation, including the CSTO (the Collective Security Treaty Organization - TASS) and the EAEU (the Eurasian Economic Union - TASS)," she specified.