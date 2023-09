Lavrov meets with prime minister of Bangladesh in Dhaka

DHAKA, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with the prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, in the country’s capital Dhaka, the Russian foreign ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"Sergey Lavrov is being received by the prime minister of Bangladesh in Dhaka," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel, attaching a photo made during the meeting.

Lavrov begun his first visit to Bangladesh on Thursday. Later in the day, the minister met with his Bangladeshi counterpart Abdul Kalam Abdul Momen.