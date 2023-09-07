Foreign ministers of Russia, Bangladesh discuss grain supplies

DHAKA, September 7. /TASS/. The transfer of grain and fertilizer supplies from the annual to a longer basis was discussed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Abdul Kalam Abdul Momen.

"Supplies of wheat and fertilizers are taking place. We talked today about <...> transferring this effort from the annual basis to a longer one," Lavrov said.

"Relevant authorities are discussing practical aspects of arranging regular large-scale supplies of liquefied natural gas and oil to Bangladesh," the minister added.