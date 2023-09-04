DPR head reports improvement in Russian positions near Maryinka, Avdeyevka

DONETSK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian forces have improved their positions near Maryinka and Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said.

"We see a definite improvement in the Maryinka area. This is not very vividly manifested in terms of kilometers or hundreds of meters but every enemy stronghold plays a very important role," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Pushilin said that in the Avdeyevka area, Russian forces managed to take over at least one Ukrainian stronghold.