Russia to continue special operation to eradicate terrorist threat from Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia will continue with its special military operation to eradicate the terrorist threat emanating from the Kiev regime, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on a drone attack on facilities on Russian soil.

The Kremlin official branded the recent onslaught of drone strikes as the continued "terrorist activity of the Kiev regime."

"The vast majority of drones are targeted precisely at civilian facilities. We are continuing and will continue the special military operation in order to eradicate this threat to us," Peskov said.

Replying to a question as to whether the theories that the drones targeting the Pskov Region were dispatched from Estonia or Latvia, Putin’s press secretary stressed that "this is the purview of our military experts - to draw conclusions with regard to the drones’ route."

Overnight on August 30, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were used to carry out a massive attack on five regions in central Russia and the Pskov Region. As a result, a fire broke out at an airfield in Pskov where several Il-76 military transport aircraft were damaged. Apart from that, the other Ukrainian UAVs were downed by air defense systems.