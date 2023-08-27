BRICS to coordinate approaches with new members within UN, G20 – Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. BRICS will coordinate its approaches with the new members within international formats, including the United Nations and the Group of Twenty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"Naturally, we will coordinate our approaches with the new members within the United Nations, the Group of Twenty and other international platforms," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

The BRICS summit was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, from August 22 to 24, 2023 and was chaired by South Africa. With the leaders of 54 African nations invited, this was the biggest meeting of the heads of state and government of the Global South in recent years. Participants in the summit agreed that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join the association from January 1, 2024. A new list of possible members will be compiled by the next BRICS summit. According to South Africa’s Ambassador at Large for Asia and BRICS Affairs and BRICS Sherpa Anil Sooklal, around 30 countries are interested in joining the association and some of them have officially applied for membership.