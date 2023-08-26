Medvedev views Ukrainian conflict as issue of global scale

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine is an issue of global scale, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS and RT.

"The US is making money [on the conflict in Ukraine], Europe is losing and the entire world is in tension. If we look at the situation from this perspective, we will see that it to a certain extent turns this conflict into an issue of global scale, a conflict of the worlds and an existential conflict for the entire planet as well, which is what many political scientists and politicians have been talking about," Medvedev pointed out.