Venezuela views BRICS as group of countries holding similar positions — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Venezuela considers BRICS as an association of countries sharing similar views and trying to build a multipolar world, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said on Friday.

"Venezuela sees not only economic perspectives in BRICS. First of all, it views it as a group of countries holding similar positions and trying to build a multipolar world order based on the norms of international law and principles of the United Nations Charter," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to the Russian diplomat, a possible membership in BRICS opens additional opportunities for Venezuela in terms on investments into the national economy. "This is a promising country from the point of view of investments," he noted. "Not long ago, it announced the establishment of four economic zones of accelerated development, where Venezuelan partners want to see friendly countries, including Russia."

The BRICS summit was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, from August 22 to 24, 2023 and was chaired by South Africa. With the leaders of 54 African nations invited, this was the biggest meeting of the heads of state and government of the Global South in recent years. Participants in the summit agreed that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join the association from January 1, 2024. A new list of possible members will be compiled by the next BRICS summit.