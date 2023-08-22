Ukraine’s military fires over 70 shells at Belgorod Region in past day — regional governor

BELGOROD, August 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired over 70 shells at populated areas in the Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine and carried out several drone attacks in the area, damaging several homes and cars, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"In the Belgorodsky district, five artillery shells were fired at the village of Naumovka, one artillery shell at the village of Ustinovka and seven shells at the village of Shchetinovka. Also, three explosives were dropped from drones in Shchetinovka. The village of Zhuravlyovka came under artillery fire, with five shells hitting the area. In Zhuravlyovka and Solntsevka, the enemy dropped a fragmentation shell in each of the settlements," the regional governor said.

On August 21, Russian air defense systems shot down three Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the Belgorodsky district. Drone fragments fell in the village of Nikolskoye, damaging facades and windows in three private households and also two cars, he added.

In the Valuisky urban district, a grenade launcher fragmentation shell was dropped from a drone in the village of Butyrki, damaging a fence in a private household. In the Volokonovsky district, the Ukrainian military fired six mortar rounds against the outskirts of the settlement of Stary and two mortar rounds against the outskirts of the settlement of Plotvyanka. In the Graivoronsky district, the enemy dropped a grenade launcher fragmentation shell in the village of Novostroyevka-Vtoraya, damaging a car, the regional governor said.

"In the town of Graivoron, an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was discovered in a garden of a private household, with no consequences reported. Eight mortar rounds were fired against the village of Poroz," he said.

In the Shebekino district, the Ukrainian military shelled the Shebekino automobile checkpoint from a mortar and a grenade launcher, with 12 mortar rounds and 15 grenade launcher shells fried. A total of 14 mortar rounds were fired against the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka. Near the settlement of Bezlyudovka, air defenses shot down a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone, the regional governor said.