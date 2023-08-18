Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 34 times over past day firing 115 munitions

DONETSK, August 18. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 34 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, leaving three civilians killed and five more injured, DPR Acting Head Denis Pushilin said on Friday.

"The enemy shelled 34 times the territory of the republic having fired 115 munitions with the use of rocket and cannon artillery," Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel. "Previously idling cluster munitions exploded in the Kievsky district of Donetsk killing three employees of the municipal utilities services. They were aged between 25 and 27 years and another employee sustained wounds."

Pushilin added that four more civilians sustained wounds in the residential areas of Vasilyevka, Donetsk, Makeyevka and Nikolskoye. Thirteen residential buildings were damaged as the result of the Ukrainian military’s shelling.