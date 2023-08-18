Over 80 shells fired by Ukrainian troops at Russia’s Belgorod Regions in past day

BELGOROD, August 18. /TASS/. More than 80 shells were fired by Ukrainian troops at settlements in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine over the past day; several explosive devices were dropped from drones, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Friday.

"An antipersonnel bomb was dropped from a drone in thee village of Novopetrovka. No one was hurt. One truck was damaged. Four artillery shells were fired at the village of Logachevka," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On August 17, the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka came under mortar shelling. One dwelling house was damaged. "One enemy drone was shot down over the city of Shebekino and one - over the village of Nikolskoye. No damage or casualties were reported. Eight mortar shells were fired at the village of Sereda, six - at the village of Krasnoye, and four - at Shebekino," he noted.

Apart from that, according to Gladkov, seven artillery shells hit the village of Vyazovoye, one - the outskirts of the village of Repyakhovka, and three shells were fired at the village of Kolotilovka. Six artillery shells were fired at the village of Terebreno, damaging one household.

Seven mortar shells were fired at the village of Spodaryushino. An explosive device was dropped from a quadcopter in the settlement of Gorkovky. "Minor damage was done to a communications facility," the governor wrote.

Apart from that, in his words, two artillery shells were fired at the village of Naumovka and five explosive devices were dropped from drones in the village of Zhuravlevka. The village of Bogun-Gorodok came under mortar shelling and 32 shells reportedly hit the village of Stary.