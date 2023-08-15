Russia appreciates Global South’s efforts to help resolve Ukrainian conflict — Lavrov

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Russia appreciates the efforts of Global South countries in facilitating the search for realistic ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"We appreciate the sincere interest of China, Brazil, South Africa, Egypt, India, and other Global South countries in facilitating the search for fair, realistic ways to settle the conflict, as President [Vladimir Putin] has reiterated," the foreign minister said.

According to Lavrov, it is fundamentally important that the relevant proposals are based on a clear understanding of the true causes and nature of what is happening as a result of the West undermining the principle of indivisible security.

At the same time, the Russian foreign minister pointed out that Kiev and its Western sponsors are trying to engage other countries to support the so-called "peace formula" of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky by any means, which essentially demands the return of Ukraine to its 1991 borders.

"I would like to urge everyone who is being lured into this game to remember that the Kiev regime has openly declared its goal to eliminate everything Russian in the territories it currently controls. That is what the demand to return Ukraine to its 1991 borders means for these people," Lavrov explained.