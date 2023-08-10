Death toll in Ukrainian shelling of borderline Bryansk Region climbs to two

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Another man died of wounds sustained in the Ukrainian shelling of the village of Chausy in Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel.

"Unfortunately, another man died of wounds sustained in the shelling of the village of Chausy. As of now, two civilians have been killed by Ukrainian troops. Two residents, a woman and a man, sustained wounds of various degrees of severity and are receiving all necessary medical aid," he wrote.

As Bogomaz said earlier, some property of an agricultural enterprise had also been damaged in the bombardment.