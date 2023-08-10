One person killed, two wounded in Ukrainian shelling of borderline Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. One person was killed and two were wounded in the Ukrainian shelling of the village of Chausy in Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel.

"The Ukrainian army has shelled the village of Chausy in the Pogarsky District. Unfortunately, in the shelling, one man was killed, two local residents sustained wounds. Currently, they have been taken to a local hospital to receive all necessary medical aid," he wrote.

Also, according to the governor, some property of an agricultural enterprise has been damaged. "The rescue and emergency services are working on site," Bogomaz added.