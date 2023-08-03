Ukrainian military command describes situation in country’s south as tense

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Operational Command South described the situation in the country’s south as stably tense.

"The operational situation in the area under purview of Ukraine’s southern defense forces remains stably tense," the military command said in a statement on its Facebook account (banned in Russia, belongs to Meta recognized as an extremist organization in Russia).

Explosions were reported on August 2 at industrial and port infrastructure facilities in the Odessa Region, as well as in the city of Izmail in the Odessa Region, where a major port on the Danube River is located.

Over the past two weeks, Russian forces have delivered strikes against Ukrainian military sites in retaliation to Kiev’s attack on the Crimean Bridge.

In particular, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on July 18 that Russian forces had delivered multiple retaliatory strikes by high-precision weapons against the Ukrainian army’s sites in Odessa and Nikolayev where terror attacks with the use of naval drones were plotted against Russia.

On July 19, Konashenkov reported that Russian forces had delivered a multiple strike by high-precision weapons against Ukrainian military industrial sites and fuel infrastructure in Odessa and also against the Ukrainian Air Force’s Kanatovo airbase.

On July 20, Defense Ministry Spokesman Konashenkov reported that Russian forces had delivered a retaliatory strike by seaborne and air-launched high-precision weapons against the production workshops and storage sites of drone boats in the areas of the city of Odessa and Ilyichyovsk (called Chernomorsk by Ukraine).

In addition, on July 21, Russian forces delivered a precision strike against Ukrainian sites where terror attacks with the use of attack drones were plotted against Russia, Defense Ministry Spokesman Konashenkov reported.