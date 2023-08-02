Kiev’s terrorist methods delay peace settlement — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s terrorist methods aggravate the Ukrainian crisis and delay a peace settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

"The use of terror methods by the Kiev regime is a factor that aggravates the Ukrainian crisis and delays a peace settlement. Also, it is known that weapons and equipment supplied to Ukraine by Western sponsors are often used to carry out terrorist attacks, which makes them direct accomplices to all these crimes," she said.

"I will remind you that the term 'regime sponsoring terrorism' or 'state sponsor of terrorism' is actively used in the West. But this is precisely what they [the West - TASS] are doing, they are sponsoring the terrorist activity of the Kiev regime," Zakharova said.

At the same time, she noted that Ukraine's frequent use of terrorist methods lately was primarily due to the obvious failure of its armed forces' counter-offensive attempts.