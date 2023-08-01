Russia foils Kiev’s attempt to attack civilian vessels with seaborne drones in Black Sea

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Kiev regime made an unsuccessful attempt to attack Russian civilian vessels in the Black Sea by seaborne drones that were timely detected and destroyed by Russian naval ships, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"Last night, the Kiev regime made an attempt of a terrorist attack with three semi-submersible drones on Russian civilian freight vessels sailing towards the Bosporus Strait in the southwestern part of the Black Sea," the spokesman said.

The Russian naval ships that escorted the freight vessels timely detected and destroyed all the seaborne drones, the general said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Tuesday that the Black Sea Fleet’s patrol ships Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov had repelled the attacks by three Ukrainian seaborne drones near Sevastopol. All the three enemy naval drones were destroyed by the Russian warships’ armament. After that, the patrol ships Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov continued accomplishing assigned missions, it said.