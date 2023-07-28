MELITOPOL, July 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 3,000 people in attempts to seize the village of Staromayorskoye in the Zaporozhye area since the beginning of the June offensive, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia’ movement, said.

"Regarding the village of Staromayorskoye: in fact, an entire Ukrainian brigade was destroyed there in the fighting for this settlement, <...> confirmed data - more than 3,000 fighters since the beginning of the Ukrainian offensive, exactly on this section. It is a lot," Rogov said, adding that the enemy in this region "throws colossal forces for slaughter."

According to him, fierce high-intensity fighting is currently taking place near Staromayorskoye. "Our guys are standing there like heroes," he concluded.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. On July 11, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that the Ukrainian forces had lost more than 26,000 men since the start of the counteroffensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the Ukrainian troops had not achieved any success in any direction.