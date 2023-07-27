All Ukrainian counteroffensive attempts stopped — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian counteroffensive attempts yielded no success on any swath of the Zaporozhye direction, where hostiles have intensified recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, answering a question from reporters.

According to the president, the so-called wide-scale counteroffensive started on June 4, "it is an obvious fact," indicated by the engagement of Ukraine’s strategic reserves, among other things.

"As of the recent days - yes, indeed, we confirm that hostilities have intensified, and significantly, too. The main clashes occurred on what they call the main strike direction in the West - the Zaporozhye direction," Putin said.

According to the president, serious clashed occurred on Wednesday, and Russian fighters displayed paramount examples of mass heroism.

"The enemy achieved no success on any contact swath; all counteroffensive attempts were stopped, and the enemy was pushed back with high casualties," the head of state said.

According to Putin, Ukrainian forces attempted to collect damaged vehicles, the injured and bodies of the dead, "whom they left on the battlefield yesterday," but were dispersed by Russian forces.

"As of now, right now, the situation is as I described it," Putin underscored.