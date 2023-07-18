Mali to be represented at Russia-Africa summit by delegation of 80 led by president

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Mali’s delegation of 80 officials led by Interim President Assimi Goita will take part in the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, a spokesman for the Malian embassy told TASS on Tuesday.

"Mali will be represented by a large delegation of about 80 people, including ministers. We confirm that it will be led by the president," the spokesman said. "We hope that this summit will help strengthen bilateral relations between Russia and Mali. Not only in the area of defense but also in the economy. We expect a number of agreements to be signed."

The summit "will confirm the friendship and the strategic level of partnership between Russia and Mali," the spokesman noted. "We would like to stress that Russia is Mali’s most important strategic partner. It is important that Mali’s delegation include representatives from the private sector of the economy. This will help expand opportunities for attracting more investments to Mali."

The second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 26 through 29. The first such summit was held in Sochi from October 22-24, 2019 under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development."