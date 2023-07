MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. About 20,000 tourists were scheduled to end their rest in Crimea in the coming day or two, President of the Russian Union of Tourist Industry Ilya Umansky told TASS.

"This refers to the departure of about 20,000 people in coming day or two," Umansky said.

Approximately the same number of tourists has plans to depart to Crimea for recreation in coming days, the expert noted. Recreation alternatives will be offered to them.