Russian, Chinese, Indonesian diplomats holding trilateral meeting in Jakarta

JAKARTA /Indonesia/, July 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Wang Yi, director of the Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi are holding trilateral talks on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Jakarta on Wednesday, TASS reports from the site.

In the opening remarks at the meeting, Marsudi urged "more dialogue and more cooperation" in conditions of present-day challenges. Lavrov, in turn, noted that ASEAN is "the best basis" for discussing regional issues and thanked his Indonesian counterpart for providing the opportunity for contact in the Russia-Indonesia-China format.

Later on Wednesday, Lavrov will hold a separate meeting with Marsudi, as well as with Laotian Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn. Other bilateral contacts of the Russian foreign minister are scheduled on the sidelines of ASEAN’s multilateral diplomatic events. Lavrov's visit to Indonesia will last until July 14.