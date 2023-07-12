Ukraine fires more than 100 projectiles at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Over the past day, Ukrainian forces fired more than 100 rounds of ammunition on localities in the borderline Belgorod Region, with no casualties or damage being reported, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, adding, however, that a power transmission line was hit.

"In the Belgorodsky District, 21 artillery shells were fired on the village of Naumovka, without any casualties. A power transmission line was damaged in the shelling. The villages of Krasny Khutor and Shchetinovka came under mortar fire, with 29 and three munitions fired on those, respectively. And five artillery projectiles were fired on the village of Zhuravlyovka. There were no casualties, luckily," Gladkov reported.

Also, according to the governor, the villages of Maryino and Murom outside Shebekino came under mortar fire, with eight and five projectiles fired on them, respectively. Eight mortar and two artillery shells were fired on the village of Sereda in the same neighborhood, with no casualties or damage being reported.

The outskirts of three more villages in three districts came under mortar and artillery fire, with 26 shells overall being fired, Gladkov said.