Russia to continue dialogue with Africa on Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia will continue dialogue with African countries on ways to settle the situation in Ukraine, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Everything that was said by the African leaders was met by President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin with great interest. And a quite constructive discussion was held back then in St. Petersburg. This discussion will be continued," he told journalists when asked whether work on Africa’s peace initiatives is proceeding.

On June 17, Putin held talks with a delegation of seven African leaders where they discussed possible ways of settling the situation around Ukraine.