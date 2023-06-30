UN did not approach Russia for information on civilian casualties in Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia does not know where the UN gets its data on civilian casualties in Ukraine, there have been no appeals to Moscow regarding this information, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an online briefing on Friday.

"I have no idea where the UN gets its information from. At least they haven't approached us with such questions," the top Russian diplomat said when asked to confirm the UN data on civilian casualties in Ukraine.

On June 23, UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo told a UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine that since February 2022, 9,083 people have been killed in the country, including 530 children, and 15,779 people have been wounded, including 1,086 children. She pointed out that the real numbers are probably much higher.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly pointed out that Russia hits only military targets with high-precision weapons. At the same time, the London-based human rights organization Amnesty International published a report last August saying that Ukraine had violated the laws of war and placed military equipment and weapons in schools and hospitals.