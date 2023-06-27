Criminal case over armed mutiny dropped — FSB

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The investigation into the case of an armed mutiny by the PMC Wagner, initiated by the Russian Federal Security Service FSB on June 23, was closed on Tuesday in connection with the termination of criminal activities, the FSB public relations center has said.

"The investigation of the criminal case, opened by the investigative department of the Russian Federal Security Service on June 23 under Article 279 of the Criminal Code over armed mutiny has found that its participants on June 24 ceased their actions directly aimed at committing the crime. Taking into account this and other circumstances relevant to the investigation, the investigative authority issued a resolution to terminate the criminal case on June 27," the FSB’s public relations center said.

On the evening of June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the PMC Wagner, said on his Telegram channel that his units had been attacked, and accused the military leadership of Russia. The Defense Ministry dismissed these allegations as false. PMC Wagner units who agreed to support Prigozhin headed for Rostov-on-Don and towards Moscow. The FSB opened a case over the call for armed mutiny. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address described the PMC Wagner’s actions as treason.

Later, by agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin. The PMC Wagner’s convoys turned back and returned to the field camps. The Kremlin later clarified that the criminal case against Prigozhin would be dropped and he would be allowed to move to Belarus. According to Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the authorities will not prosecute PMC personnel for taking part in the mutiny in light of their accomplishments on the frontline.